ValuEngine Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 2,428,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,909. Momo has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Momo by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 76,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

