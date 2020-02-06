ValuEngine Downgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,728. Quidel has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Quidel by 4,564.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,423,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

