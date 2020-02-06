ValuEngine Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

SWIR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 222,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,524. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

