ValuEngine Lowers SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 77,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,897. The stock has a market cap of $977.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.