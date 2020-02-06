ValuEngine Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Buy

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 366,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,249 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

