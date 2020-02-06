ValuEngine Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Buy

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.
Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 366,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.
