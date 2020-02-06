Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.49-2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 101,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,191. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

