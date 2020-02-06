Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.