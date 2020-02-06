Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ (VNDA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

