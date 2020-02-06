Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,903 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 827,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,177. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $129.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

