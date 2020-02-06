Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $82.18, 1,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.