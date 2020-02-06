Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 38,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.