Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $88.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

