Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

