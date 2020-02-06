Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. 33,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

