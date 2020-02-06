Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 742,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

