Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,856,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89.

