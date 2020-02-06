Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.95. 212,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50.

