Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

