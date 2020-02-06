VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51, 3,425,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,903,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 42.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

