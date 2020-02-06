VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51, 3,425,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,903,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 42.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.
