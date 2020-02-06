Vecima Networks Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of VCM stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$8.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $234.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.20 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

