Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $856,000 in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,865. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 3,717,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,107. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

