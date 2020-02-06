Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.89. 3,373,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

