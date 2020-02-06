Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.20. 3,776,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,189. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

