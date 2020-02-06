Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 3,748,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,447. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

