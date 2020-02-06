Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,435 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 6,531,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,812. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

