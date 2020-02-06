Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $578,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 6,512,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,515. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

