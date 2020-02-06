Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 433,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 448,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,887. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.