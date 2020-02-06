Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN traded up $10.36 on Thursday, reaching $2,050.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,550. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,975 shares of company stock valued at $814,109,346. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.