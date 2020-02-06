Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,045,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.