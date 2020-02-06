Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 4.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

