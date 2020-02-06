VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 50,000 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano bought 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano bought 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.34.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.