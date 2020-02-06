ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $34.34 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

