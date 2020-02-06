Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.39 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 60,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $956,556.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,616 shares of company stock worth $1,165,859. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

