Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading Up 2.2%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) shares were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products.

