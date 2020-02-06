Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KBR by 132.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

