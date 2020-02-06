Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 20,900 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 107.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,957 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 95,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

