Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $478,000 Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

