Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $499,000 Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of K12 worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in K12 by 582.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in K12 by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 210,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $669.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

