Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PROS were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

