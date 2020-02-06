Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCI. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 102,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,123. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.61 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

