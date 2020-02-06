Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $211,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,809. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

