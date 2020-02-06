Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 28,900 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,367 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 297,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

