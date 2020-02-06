Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cree were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cree by 11.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,421 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cree by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,645 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CREE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,913. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

