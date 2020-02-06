Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opus Bank by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 24,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,286. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

