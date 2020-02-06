Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $431,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.06. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

