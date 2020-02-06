Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.65.

Shares of GOOG traded up $28.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,476.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,283.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

