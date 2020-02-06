Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.31 ($36.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

EPA:VIV traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.57 ($29.73). 2,454,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.12.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

