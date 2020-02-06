VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $2.30. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 29,629,874 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.70.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. Analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

