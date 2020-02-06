Voit & Company LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Voit & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

