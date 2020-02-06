Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 83,750 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $430,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $5.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

